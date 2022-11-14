San Diego Teen Accused of Having 23 Guns, 1,000 Doses of Acid, 3 Kilos of Coke and $50K in Cash Enters Plea

A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was in court in downtown San Diego on Monday.

Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty on 15 felony counts.

At a residence in the 100 block of E Street in the East Village, investigators seized a handgun with a loaded 20-round magazine, an unserialized "ghost gun" with a loaded high-capacity detachable magazine, a high-capacity rifle, handgun magazines, a firearm silencer, drug paraphernalia and $50,000 in cash, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said Friday.

At a home in the 5400 block of Lake Murray Boulevard in La Mesa, officers confiscated seven assault rifles, 12 handguns, a shotgun with a detachable magazine, two silencers, 3.4 kilograms of cocaine, 77 grams of ecstasy, 1,000 doses of LSD and 240 bottles of Xanax, police said.

San Diego police said the arrest was the result of a months-long investigation and collaboration with the DEA Narcotics Task Force.

Stone is being held on $100,000 bail. He is due back in court for a readiness conference on Nov. 23.