San Diego taxpayers will suffer from federal cuts, says county supervisor

The whirlwind of executive orders and federal cuts are beginning to take a toll on San Diego County, according to County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.

“This is not just about policy, and this is certainly not about what's happening in Washington,” Lawson-Remer said during a Monday news conference. “It's about real people here in San Diego County. Over $1.3 billion in our county budget is funded through federal sources, and when those funds are blocked, delayed or cut, it's San Diego taxpayers who suffer the consequences.”

Lawson-Remer listed several local services that were already experiencing shortages or slowdowns because of decisions made at the federal level, including homeless services, health care, child care and education funding.

“San Diego County depends on federal funding for everything from emergency responses and public health to housing assistance and behavioral health care,” Lawson-Remer said.

Also on Monday, a group of community leaders held a separate news conference outside the County Administration Building.

“Somebody needs to say something,” said Hiram Soto, who ran for city council in Poway in the past. “We need to step up. This is impacting everyone.”

That group accused President Donald Trump’s administration and Congress of trying to balance the budget on the backs of Americans while benefitting the wealthy.

“[They’re] giving themselves a $4 trillion tax cut at the expense of cutting services that people depend on,” Soto said. “You can have a healthy budget and still support vital services.”

Lawson-Remer said San Diego County can’t even get a response from federal agencies like FEMA and the Centers for Disease Control.

“Without this coordination, we do not know what the results are or what steps will come next,” Lawson-Remer said. “The budget should not be balanced on the back of people who are homeless, experiencing a mental health crisis.”

The county supervisor said she intended to host regular updates on the impact that federal cuts are having on San Diego County.