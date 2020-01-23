San Diego Superior Court

San Diego Superior Court Warns Public About Scam

Scammers are using software to fool callers into believing they're getting a call from a San Diego Superior Court phone

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The outside of Kearny Mesa San Diego County Traffic Court
Google Maps

The San Diego Superior Court is warning the public about scammers who are spoofing caller ID with a court phone number and demanding money.

The South County Courthouse received calls from the public stating they received a call from a court number telling them they have a pending case and that they must deposit money into a bank account or there will be a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammers are using software so their outgoing calls will display as an official court phone number in the caller ID, the court said.

The court notes that they will never demand money over the phone to clear up cases or dismiss any warrants.

They advise the public to hang up on the scammer and call the court on their own. Also, they said to call their local law enforcement if the person gets aggressive.

