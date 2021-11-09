San Diego Superior Court Wants You! Apply for a Seat on the '22-'23 Grand Jury

The San Diego Superior Court put out a call Tuesday for residents to serve on the 2022/23 San Diego County Grand Jury.

The 19-member body will work four days a week, about six hours per day, from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, at the San Diego Central Courthouse in downtown San Diego. Members receive a small stipend per day, plus mileage, with downtown parking provided.

According to a superior court statement, the grand jury does not conduct criminal investigations, but does investigate citizens' complaints, as well as perform "its traditional function as a `watchdog' over government agencies."

Applications, which must be received by Jan. 14, can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court's website at sdcourt.ca.gov or the Grand Jury's website at sdcounty.ca.gov/grandjury. Applications can also be obtained by calling 619-450-7272 or at the courthouses in downtown San Diego, El Cajon, Vista or Chula Vista.

Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for June 3. According to a Superior Court statement, the random drawing gives each supervisorial district equal representation by population.

Applicants must: