San Diego Superior Court Suspends Non-Emergency Activities at County Courts

The San Diego County Superior Court system suspended all non-emergency services through the first week of April due to the coronavirus pandemic, as county courthouses contend with adhering to newly enacted public health guidelines regarding large crowds, it was announced Monday.

Anyone summoned to appear at court for jury duty through April 3 was asked not to report to their assigned courthouses, according to a statement released by the Superior Court.

"You have fulfilled your service," the statement read.

Additionally, all criminal, civil, family law, traffic, small claims, juvenile and probate cases will be rescheduled, according to the statement.

The court will remain available for certain emergency procedures, such as ex-parte requests for civil harassment restraining orders, domestic violence restraining orders, and gun violence protective orders. A small number of judges will be on hand to cover emergency civil, family law, juvenile and probate orders.

The announcement came on the same day county health officials declared a sweeping series of public health orders to combat the virus' spread, including a ban on gatherings larger than 50 people.

Anyone with case-specific questions was advised to submit their questions via email. Names and case numbers must be included in the correspondence.

Those summoned to appear for jury duty after April 5 were being asked to monitor the court's website and Twitter page for updates regarding additional COVID-19 measures that could affect their summons.

A full list of the court's revised policies and procedures can be viewed here.

NBC 7's Mark Mullen shares what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on San Diego County for the evening of March 16, 2020.