San Diego Superior Court Mailing Notices for Past-Due Infraction Citations

The San Diego Superior Court is mailing out notices this week to people with court cases involving past-due infraction citations that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the court offering a 30-day grace period on payments.

Notices are being mailed out for people with appearance or fine due dates stretching from March through mid-September, according to court officials, who noted that several automatic extensions have already been issued due to the pandemic, but an additional 30-day grace period is being offered for those with outstanding fines.

Individual circumstances will be considered regarding fine payments, according to the court, as those experiencing new financial hardships related to the pandemic can request an additional 30-day extension, modify an existing payment plan or establish a new payment plan. The court may also consider reducing fines or converting a portion of the outstanding fine amount to volunteer work.

Payment options include:

paying online at sdcourt.ca.gov/Traffic

paying by mail by sending in a credit card authorization form or a check/money order. The court advises residents not to send cash;

paying by phone, through a dedicated phone number with extended hours available specifically for those who receive the court's latest notice;

paying in person by using the Express Drop Boxes at the appropriate court location, and dropping off a credit card authorization form or a check/money order; and

paying by fax by faxing the court's notice along with a credit card authorization form.

Those with cases that have not yet resolved will also receive notices and may mail in or drop off forms to alert the court of their case status.

Forms can be sent in indicating a not guilty plea and requesting a virtual hearing, or a guilty or no contest plea. Those sending in guilty or no contest plea forms may also ask the court to consider their ability to pay fines, which may reduce the fine amount or convert some of the fine amount to volunteer work.