San Diego Superior Court Dismisses Juror Service Through May 22

Jury service that was scheduled between March 16 through May 22 will be considered complete for that date range, the Court said in a statement

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

background-close-up-court-1415558 (1) resized gavel
Pexels/CC

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, San Diego Superior Court is dismissing all juror service through May 22, it announced Wednesday.

San Diego County residents who were summonsed to serve between March 16 through May 22 are urged not to appear at any courthouse. Jury service will be considered complete for that date range, the Court said in a statement.

“While we are providing several emergency services to the public at this time, it does not appear to be in the best interest of our community’s health to resume jury trials for the next 60 days,” San Diego Superior Court Presiding Judge Lorna Alksne said in the statement.

The move comes after California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye made a statewide order allowing a two-month suspension of jury trials.

Jurors who are summoned to appear after May 22 are advised to follow the Court on Twitter or monitor sdcourt.ca.gov for updates.

juror serviceSan Diego Superior Court
