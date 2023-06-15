Xander Schauffele was born and raised in San Diego, on Thursday Xander made himself at home about 130 miles north of San Diego, at Los Angeles Country Club with a record-tying 1st round at the 123rd U.S. Open.

Schauffele shot an 8 under par 62 tying Ricky Fowler for the clubhouse lead just over halfway through the 1st round.

The 62 tied the U.S. Open record for lowest round in tournament history. Fowler set the record around 1 p.m. Thursday, then about 30 minutes later, Schauffele parred his final hole to match Fowler and grab a share of the record.

When asked about his historic round, Schauffele said he had "pretty good flow through the round."

Fowler was playing just ahead of Schauffele on the course and he definitely noticed what Fowler was doing, using it as motivation, "I was looking at Ricky throughout the day, if he was doing it, why not me?"

Schauffele won the 2020 Olympic Golf gold medal, but a major championship win has eluded the 29 year-old. He's been close, tying for 2nd at the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Masters, in addition to numerous top ten finishes at majors. The former San Diego State golfer always seems to play well at major championships and today's 1st round was no exception.

"Tough golf is fun," said Schauffele in response to a question about his strong showing in major championships.

Schauffele played the back nine holes first, going out in 32, including birdies on holes 10,12 and 14. His second nine was even better, birdieing holes 1,2,5,7 and 8 for a 30. Add it up and it's an historic 62 in the 1st round of the America's national championship.

Schauffele will tee off his 2nd round of the U.S. Open at 1:54pm Friday.