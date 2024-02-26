City of San Diego Begins Street Work In Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, Carmel Valley

This week, city of San Diego crews will begin resurfacing streets in and around Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos and Carmel Valley, it was announced Monday.

Slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks, and multiple slurry seal projects are happening across the city simultaneously.

Slurry seal is a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. The mixture is applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch and extends the life of streets that are already in good condition, reducing the need for costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction processes, according to the city.

The latest slurry projects will be completed, weather permitting, over the next three weeks. The following roads will be resurfaced:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

-- Paseo Montalban;

-- Carmel Mountain Road;

-- Oftedahl Way;

-- Via Cima Bella;

-- Salmon River Road;

-- Twin Trails Drive;

-- Black Mountain Road;

-- Bernardo Heights Parkway;

-- Avenida Venusto;

-- Avenida Consentido;

-- Calle Tamega;

-- Calle Suntuoso;

-- Via Embeleso;

-- Avenida Suavidad;

-- Paseo Lucido;

-- Via Huelva;

-- Via Monzon;

-- Paseo Cardiel;

-- Little Mcgonigle Ranch Road;

-- Equestrian Ridge Court;

-- Spur Crossing Way;

-- Stable Vista Way;

-- Gallop Crest Court;

-- Timber Brook Lane;

-- Laurel Chase Drive;

-- Corte Pleno Verano;

-- Via Cangrejo;

-- Corte Mar De Cristal;

-- West Ocean Air Drive;

-- Aquitaine Court;

-- Lorient Court;

-- Del Mar Mesa Road;

-- Angouleme Court;

-- Anderson Ridge Place;

-- Corte Mar De Hierba;

-- Corte Mar De Brisa;

-- Calle Mejillones;

-- Corte Mejillones;

-- Corte Luz Del Sol;

-- Vereda Luz Del Sol;

-- Calle Mar De Mariposa;

-- Vista Sorrento Parkway;

-- East Ocean Air Drive;

-- Via Mar De Delfinas;

-- Torrey Circle;

-- Corte Mar Asombrosa;

-- Terraza Mar Marvelosa;

-- Corte Jardin Del Mar;

-- Sand Crab Place;

-- Senda Acuario;

-- Vereda Mar Del Sol;

-- Corte Langostino;

-- Vereda Sol Del Dios; and

-- Ocean Bluff Avenue.

According to the city, streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps to determine when to schedule streets for repair. Each street segment is assigned an Overall Condition Index (OCI) based on the pavement's roughness and cracks.

The OCI is used in conjunction with other factors, such as traffic volume, road type, maintenance history, other construction projects and available funding, according to the city. Repairs are often grouped within a neighborhood to include streets that are in similar condition or performed after other projects, such as pipeline replacement.

A complete list of all the city's projects can be found here at the Project Finder map.