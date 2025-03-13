What to Know A flood watch is in effect through this afternoon for our coastal, mountain and valley areas

is in effect through this afternoon for our coastal, mountain and valley areas A wind advisory will be in effect for the valleys from Wednesday night through Friday morning, when wind gusts are expected to be in the 30-40 mph range for the coast and valleys. The mountains and desert could see wind gusts in the 45-55 mph range, and the desert was also under a wind advisory

will be in effect for the valleys from Wednesday night through Friday morning, when wind gusts are expected to be in the 30-40 mph range for the coast and valleys. The mountains and desert could see wind gusts in the 45-55 mph range, and the desert was also under a wind advisory The NWS issued a winter weather advisory from Thursday morning until Friday morning for the county's mountains

advisory from Thursday morning until Friday morning for the county's mountains RAIN TOTALS: With about a half-inch already accumulated from the first storm this week, the second has the potential to add another inch to one-and-a-half inches to San Diego County's rain totals

Some unfortunate San Diegans woke up to storm damage on the second (or third, depending how you count) day of wet weather around the county.

Perhaps the worst of it took place on the region's roadways, where the California Highway Patrol in San Diego has responded to at least 44 crashes so far on Thursday morning, snarling the morning commute for thousands of drivers. Significant incidents took place:

Around 3:30 a.m. when an empty two-axle tanker truck spun out and crashed into a wall where state Route 125 south connects with Interstate 8 west

A rollover crash occurred further west on I-8 past Waring Drive. That driver was hospitalized with minor injuries

A third wreck involved three vehicles in the HOV lane on Interstate 15 south near Carroll Canyon Road

And a Tesla driver crashed into a retaining wall on Interstate 805 south just before SR-94 west

Around 8 a.m. Caltrans reported the southbound I-15 connectors to both eastbound and westbound Interstate 8 and the off-ramp to Camino del Rio South were closed due to a rain-related crash and diesel spill

Many crashes during rain result from driving too fast, according to the CHP, with low visibility exacerbating the difficulties of driving.

Crashes were reported on highways across San Diego County, including on the I-8 near SR-125 where a tanker truck lost control and crashed. NBC 7's Shandel Menezes has details.

Trees were reported down as well: A city spokesman, Anthony Santacroce, confirmed to NBC 7 that a dozen trees had come down overnight, according to the morning storm report.

In Mission Hills, one resident got a nasty wakeup call at 5 a.m. when a palm tree planted in a narrow strip between the curb and sidewalk gave way, falling onto the house and causing extensive damage to the roof, attic wall and fencing. Nobody was believed to be hurt by the falling tree.

Another tree came down in the College Area, but so quietly that an NBC 7 employee sleeping just outside never heard it fall.

A National Weather Service flood watch will be in effect until at least Thursday afternoon for local coastal areas, mountains, valleys and foothills, including Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Julian, National City, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee and Vista.

Sandbags were available in limited amounts to the public at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each San Diego City Council district. The county and Cal Fire, for their part, were providing free bags and sand at numerous fire stations for residents of unincorporated areas.

Cooling temperatures were expected through the rest of the workweek, with highs in downtown San Diego reaching the lower 60s Thursday and Friday. In the deserts, thermometer readings should climb no higher than the low-60s on those days, and in the mountains the daily highs are expected to top out in the 40s.

A wind advisory will be in effect until at least 11 p.m. Thursday for county deserts.

Up in North County, Caltrans crews were called out, as they are during any major rain event, to try to prevent major flooding along state Route 78 at the El Camino on-ramp. The eastbound lanes of SR-78 remained opened at 11 a.m., but the on-ramp was closed while workers pumped water out of a low-lying drain near the bottom of the ramp that overflows during significant weather days.