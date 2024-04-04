San Diego State to launch study on renovations for Viejas Arena

San Diego State University will conduct a study on possible renovations for Viejas Arena, it was announced Thursday.

The study, led by SDSU Athletics and Associated Students, will focus on improving the main concourse, including food and beverage purveyors, hospitality experiences throughout the arena and other services outside the arena, according to the university.

"We are committed to improving the fan experience at Viejas Arena," director of athletics John David Wicker said in a statement. "We began considering renovations in 2019 and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had to delay the exploration.

"We need to continue to evolve and improve the fan experience and provide the best home atmosphere for our men's and women's basketball teams," he said.

The study comes after the university opened its $310 million Snapdragon Stadium at SDSU Mission Valley in 2022.

"We are proud of what we have accomplished with Snapdragon Stadium, where we have significantly upgraded our fan experience, and we are excited with the program's direction under new head coach Sean Lewis," Wicker said. "We also continue to think of ways to improve our fan experience at Viejas Arena.

"With a perennial national power men's basketball program selling out virtually every home game, we are determined to provide the best possible fan experience," he said.

The study is also intended to keep Viejas Arena, which opened in 1997, as a venue for concerts and other non-athletic events.

"At Viejas Arena, we proudly host over half a million guests each year for basketball games, concerts and community events," Viejas Arena director for Associated Students Tim Ripke said. "A renovation study for Viejas Arena isn't just about upgrading infrastructure; it's about identifying options for enhancing the social connectedness of our students and our broader campus and regional communities where we can come together, celebrate and create lasting memories at SDSU."

At the adjacent Aztec Recreation Center, also operated by Associated Students, a renovation and expansion project was completed in 2021.