San Diego State University Opens Small-Scale Site for Coronavirus Vaccinations

San Diego State University will open a small-scale site on campus Thursday to immunize faculty, staff and students who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, SDSU said its formal request to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible members of its campus community had been approved by the State of California.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

But the operation at the campus in San Diego’s College Area will be on a much smaller scale than other vaccination sites around the county due to a limited supply in doses.

The university received a shipment of 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. Vaccinations are available by appointment only and, with only 300 doses to go around for now, the appointments are expected to fill up quickly.

Governor Newsom also said the state will reallocate some vaccines from areas where they aren't being used and distribute them elsewhere with a focus on equity, reports NBC 7 political reporter Priya Sridhar

The shots will be administered at the Calpulli Center on campus. Those who qualify for the vaccination will be invited via phone call or email to sign up for an appointment with Student Health Services (SHS).

Beginning Thursday, the center will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents who have a confirmed appointment.

At this point, San Diego County is currently vaccinating those who are eligible withing Tiers 1 through 3 in Phase 1A, plus those in Tier 1 of Phase 1B, which includes San Diegans who are 65 years old or older.

According to the county, those in Tier 1 of Phase 1A are:

Acute care, psychiatric, and correctional facility hospitals +

Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals Include residents in these settings as recommended for Phase 1A by ACIP

Paramedics, EMTs, and others providing emergency medical services

Dialysis centers

Behavioral health residential facilities

Vaccinators

Those in Tier 2 of Phase 1A are:

Intermediate care, for persons who need non‐continuous nursing supervision, and supportive care

Home healthcare and in‐home supportive services

Community health workers, including promotoras

Public health field staff

Primary care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics

Behavioral health non-residential or outpatient facilities

Those in Tier 3 of Phase 1A are:

Specialty clinics, laboratory workers + +, dental/oral health clinics, pharmacy staff, and funeral workers and others.

Those in Tier 1 of Phase 1B are:

Persons age 65 and older

You can see the county’s full breakdown of the vaccination tiers here.

SDSU said many eligible members of the university’s community have already been vaccinated through either other county sites or primary health care providers.

But, as it is across the county, the need for more vaccinations continues.

The university said it is working with state and county officials to receive more doses of the coronavirus vaccine. SDSU released this statement about the importance of keeping distribution of the vaccine swift:

“We have lost too many lives and too many have become ill due to this virus. These are actual people who had lives and who mattered to someone, and a growing number of us know someone who has been directly impacted by the virus. Getting vaccinated when your time comes will help keep you, your family and your community healthy and safe.”

Other universities around San Diego, including UC San Diego, are also starting to vaccinate their faculty. UC San Diego’s rollout is set to start on Feb. 8. You can read more about that here.

For more information on where and how to get a coronavirus vaccine in San Diego, this guide can help.