San Diego State University lifts fraternity moratorium ahead of Halloween weekend

While San Diego State University investigated code of conduct violations, seven fraternities with the school have been on interim suspension.

The moratorium gave nearby neighbors a break from the noise, but some people are fearing for the worst since it was lifted on Wednesday.

Campanile Drive may look like a typical San Diego neighborhood but embedded in the area are satellite fraternity houses.

“This used to be a family neighborhood, kids running around here, trick-or-treating. There is none of that anymore,” said neighbor John Russell.

Investors bought many of the homes and turned them into multi-unit and additional dwelling units, also known as granny flats. Neighbors say that has attracted satellite fraternity homes which they say changed the dynamic of the neighborhood.

“This house used to be three bedrooms they now have eight bedrooms in there and nine people living there,” Russell said.

“I‘ve got to hose off vomit in my yard,” Debra Maxie, another neighbor, said. “It goes two, three in the morning it doesn’t matter — boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” Maxie said.

“Lots of loud music until like three o’clock in the morning,” Russell said.

Earlier this month, SDSU said in a statement the suspensions were put in place to address behavioral concerns within the seven fraternities, giving this community a brief respite.

“We had to call the cops several times. we have guys urinating right here. They open the gate and urinate right here …I’m like, really?” Russell said.

The suspensions on all seven fraternity homes were lifted on Wednesday ahead of Halloween weekend. Less than 24 hours later, neighbors had to call police about a party happening next door.

It was so crowded out here, at one point nobody could drive up or down the hill because there were so many cars out here,” Maxie said.

In years past, the chaos has escalated to more serious incidents up to Halloween weekend.

Last year, a 22-year-old man was shot in the arm on Pembroke Drive in the College area. A week later, a 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while walking his girlfriend after a Halloween party.

Neighbors said they are hoping for a safer and family-friendly holiday weekend.

“It was so quiet, the way it used to be,” Russell said.

NBC 7 reached out to SDSU police to ask what measures they were taking ahead of Halloween weekend, and we are awaiting a response.