San Diego State Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

A San Diego State University student who previously lived on campus has tested positive for the coronavirus, the university announced Monday.

The student started to "feel unwell" after moving out of an on-campus residence hall, the university said. The individual was in recovery and in isolation off-campus.

"Everyone connected to the university who has had contact with the student has been notified and is receiving appropriate guidance,'' according to the university.

"As social distancing guidelines have been in effect, the situation is contained to a small number of individuals,'' the school said.

No information about the student was released.

SDSU students living on campus were sent a letter telling them they had to move out by March 18 unless they received an exemption. The last day of classes for the spring semester is May 7.