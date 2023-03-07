San Diego State Professor Dies of Legionnaires' Disease

A professor who was diagnosed with a rare case of Legionnaires' disease, died after a weeks-long battle with the severe form of pneumonia, San Diego State University officials said on Tuesday.

Dr. Michael J. Buono, a professor of SDSU's the School of Exercise and Nutritional Sciences with a 40-year career at SDSU, died on March 4, three weeks after he was hospitalized with Legionella pneumonia, the university said.

Dr. Buono was described as a "wonderful husband, father, brother, son and friend who lived a life full of curiosity, eagerness, kindness, and who had a genuine desire to help all of those around him achieve their very best."

The statement read, in part:

"Close colleagues and friends, of which there are many within our campus community, say Dr. Buono was “great at seeing the big picture and appreciating life.” He cared greatly about students and was recognized by many as “the best teacher I ever had.'



"Many of us benefited from his stories, humor, and the countless ways he showed us the importance of community and connection. Dr. Buono had a special gift of brightening your day every time you saw him. About his own teaching philosophy, Dr. Buono wrote: “As an educator, I value creative thinking almost as much as content mastery. I want students to value their own ability to think creatively, and I encourage them to use novel ways to demonstrate their knowledge.



"The world and our SDSU community won’t be the same without Dr. Buono. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues and the many students whose lives he touched through his decades of teaching and mentorship."

SDSU did not disclose how Professor Buono contracted Legionnaires' but did close down the Exercise and Nutritional Sciences building as it investigated the case. It was not previously disclosed a professor had been affected due to employee confidentially, the university said.

Only the one case has been reported, and no connection to the campus has been established, but the university is taking extra precautions given the severity of the disease, officials said.

Legionella can be found naturally in freshwater but can also grow and spread in human-made water systems like hot tubs, hot water tanks, decorative fountains and more complex water systems, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). The university's Environmental Health and Safety team was working with the county's Health & Human Services Agency to investigate the case and to identify and confirm the potential source, according to the university.

The CDPH says Legionnaires’ disease is severe and often requires hospitalization, though it can often be treated with antibiotics.

Symptoms of the disease also known as Legionella pneumonia include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and confusion, according to the California Department if Public Health (CDPH).

Students affected by Dr. Buono's death were urged to use the campus' counseling support services.