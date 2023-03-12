San Diego State Is Going Dancing, Aztecs Into The Big Dance As A 5th Seed In South Region

For the 3rd straight season, San Diego State basketball is going dancing.

The Aztecs are in the "Big Dance," also known as the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

San Diego State is the 5th seed in the South region. SDSU will play 12th seeded Charleston in a first round game Thursday in Atlanta.

The Charleston Cougars are 31-3 and won both the regular season and post season Colonial Athletic Association championships.

San Diego State was 27-6 in the regular season and won both the Mountain West Conference regular season and tournament championships.

The Aztecs finished off the Mountain West double by beating Utah State 62-57 Saturday in the conference championship game.

The Aztecs will be trying to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2015, when they beat St. John's in the first round. Since then, SDSU has failed to get out of the first round, losing to Houston in 2018, Syracuse in 2021 and Creighton last year.

In the loses to Syracuse and Creighton, the Aztecs were the higher seeded team.