San Diego State Football Receives TV Details, Kick Times For 2023 Season

We now know the start times and TV networks for most of the San Diego State football games this season.

Of the Aztecs 12 games, 9 have been assigned start times, the remaining 3 games start times will be announced at a later date.

The Aztecs open the 2023 season at Snapdragon Stadium against Ohio on August 26th at 4pm in a game that will be broadcast on FS1.

San Diego State's schedule is heavy with home games early in the season, including 3 straight Saturday home games to start the campaign.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

After opening with Ohio at home, the Aztecs play Idaho State at Snapdragon Stadium on September 2nd, then host UCLA on September 9th.

All 3 kickoffs are set for 4pm or later, hopefully avoiding the extreme heat issues that impacted last season's home opener against Arizona.

Five of San Diego State's first 6 games will be against teams that made a bowl game in 2022, including four 10-win programs in Ohio (10-4). Oregon State (10-3), Boise State (10-4) and Air Force (10-3).

The Aztecs are scheduled for 12 regular-season games, a potential 13th game would come if SDSU qualifies for the Mountain West Conference Championship game on December 2nd.

San Diego State's full football schedule is listed below.

Saturday, Aug. 26 -- Ohio -- 4 p.m. PT (FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 2 -- Idaho State -- 7:30 p.m. PT (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Sept. 9 -- UCLA -- 4:30 p.m. PT (CBS)

Saturday, Sept. 16 -- at Oregon State -- 12:30 p.m. PT (FS1)

Friday, Sept. 22 -- Boise State -- 7:30 p.m. PT (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Sept. 30 – at Air Force -- 6 p.m. MT (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Oct. 7 -- OPEN

Saturday, Oct. 14 -- at Hawai‘i -- 5 p.m. HT (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Oct. 21 -- Nevada -- TBA (FOX Networks)

Saturday, Oct. 28 -- OPEN

Saturday, Nov. 4 -- Utah State -- TBA (FOX Networks)

Saturday, Nov. 11 -- at Colorado State -- 5 p.m. MT (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Nov. 18 -- at San José State -- 7:30 p.m. PT (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Nov. 25 -- Fresno State -- TBA (FOX Networks)

Saturday, Dec. 2 -- MW Championship Game