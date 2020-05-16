San Diego State Celebrates Graduates Virtually

San Diego State University held its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday amid the ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The livestream ceremony did not include the traditional name reading but instead celebrated the class of 2020 and all their accomplishments.

Over 10,000 graduates of all levels did not have the opportunity to walk across a stage this May, but they were treated to some congratulatory video messages from famous SDSU alumni.

SDSU estimated 30,000 people tuned in to celebrate and heard from the likes of Costco Wholesale Cofounder Jim Sinegal, Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and infamous point guard Malachi Flynn.

Class of 2020 graduate Christian Alvarez told NBC 7 he's the first person in his family to graduate from college.

"I'm spending the day with my parents and sister and I've been getting calls from all my family today," he said.

He said he never imagined this type of graduation but he still got to celebrate the end of his college career with friends over Zoom.

"It sucks, but at the same time I try to take it as positively as I can," Alvarez told NBC 7.

SDSU graduates will have the option to participate in the postponed in-person ceremonies currently planned for December 2020 or May 2021.