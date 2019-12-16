San Diego State Basketball Pulling Rank

San Diego State men's basketball is pulling rank! The Aztecs are ranked 20th this week in both national polls, the Associated Press Poll and Coaches Poll.

That ranking is nothing compared to where the Aztecs debuted in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool). In the first NET rankings released this season, San Diego State is third in the nation, trailing only #1 Ohio State and #2 Kansas.

The NET is the NCAA's new, official men's hoops metric replacing the RPI. When it comes to NCAA Tournament seeding, the selection committee is expected to lean heavily on NET rankings.

San Diego State has started the season with 10 straight wins, including victories over Creighton, Iowa and Brigham Young.

The Aztecs 10-0 start is halfway to the best start in school history, the 2010-11 San Diego State team started 20-0.

San Diego State has a chance to pick up two more wins this week with a Wednesday home game against San Diego Christian, followed by a Saturday game in Los Angeles against Utah.