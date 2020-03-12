San Diego Sports Impacted by COVID-19

As it has across the country, the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the San Diego sports world. On Thursday, a multitude of college and professional leagues took action to alter their schedules.

The Mountain West Conference officially suspended all Spring sporting events so San Diego State student-athletes in multiple sports will not be playing beyond the weekend.

"Given the current status of COVID-19, the Mountain West Board of Directors has suspended all spring sport competitions indefinitely," said the MWC in a statement. "The health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority. Therefore, the Board has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus."

Mountain West Suspends Spring Sports Competitions pic.twitter.com/cpD4rAokzO — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 12, 2020

The Mountain West says any teams that are already on the road at events can finish their trips and return home but no new travel is allowed. This impacts baseball, softball, lacrosse, men's volleyball, golf, rowing, tennis, outdoor track and field, and women's water polo.

Teams in the NCAA Basketball tournament, including the Aztecs men's team, may participate "at institutional discretion." That is, if March Madness is even held.

Duke University, a perennial Final Four favorite, announced it would not send its men's basketball team to the tournament.

The West Coast Conference, home of many USD Toreros sporting programs, had not yet made any changes to its seasons.

The San Diego Seals are officially on hiatus. The National Lacrosse League announced it is "temporarily" suspending play.

The @NLL will suspend game play until further notice for the safety and best interest of our fans, players, coaches and staff.



Details at https://t.co/VBJxahSNue. pic.twitter.com/wgg3BpJLur — San Diego Seals (@SealsLax) March 12, 2020

The Seals are suspending all team activities, including practices and public appearances. They will not make the trip to Vancouver for what was supposed to be a Friday night game and their next home game, on Friday the 20th against New England, is in jeopardy.

San Diego Loyal S.C. had already postponed its home match scheduled for March 14 until July 29 but now the United Soccer League has suspended play for a month.

USL Championship Temporarily Suspends Play pic.twitter.com/lUwfXvnIbl — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) March 12, 2020

The San Diego Sockers could also be putting their season on hold. The Major Arena Soccer League is holding a conference call at 1:00 Pacific time on Thursday to discuss what to do going forward and it's possible that MASL will decide to put the season on hold. Major League Soccer has also suspended its season for 30 days.

The National Hockey League has voted to put games on hold starting Thursday night.

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

The American Hockey League, the NHL's top development circuit, is expected to make the same decision, meaning the San Diego Gulls would not be playing at least their Friday night game at Pechanga Arena.

Fans holding tickets for any of these events are encouraged to contact the clubs and ask about what to do next.

As of this writing, there is still one team going on with business as usual. The San Diego Strike Force of the Indoor Football League has not made any changes so Saturday night's home opener at 6:00 p.m. at Pechanga Arena will, for now, go on as planned.