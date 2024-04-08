San Diego astronomer chases total solar eclipses around the globe. Monday's is his 19th

To see a total eclipse in person is considered a once-in-a-lifetime event but for San Diego-area astronomer Dennis Mammana, he's lived the experience many times over.

Since 1991, Mammana has witnessed 18 total solar eclipses, which occur when the moon passes between the sun and the earth completely blocking the sun's light. He's traveled to China, Siberia, Australia, Idaho and beyond because seeing the phenomenon once just wasn't enough.

Image taken by Dennis Mammana in 2016 in Indonesia shows the totally eclipsed sun, clouds and sunset colors on the horizon.

"The light just drops like someone's turning a dimmer and you can feel the temperature drop...the animals all go back to where they go at night..." Dennis Mammana, astronomer

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Mammana, who was the resident astronomer at Fleet Science Center at Balboa Park from 1987-2001 now conducts tours, writes and lectures about and photographs everything from stars to galaxies.

He is leading a group to Mazatlan, which is in the path of totality -- a 135-mile-wide zone that experiences total darkness during an eclipse -- to see the latest event on Monday.

Mammana says it's an experience like no other.

"The light just drops like someone's turning a dimmer and you can feel the temperature drop sometimes as much as 15 degrees. It becomes very silent. The animals all go back to where they go at night because they think that's what it is. It is just such an incredible 360-degree experience," describes Mammana.

This may be why enthusiasts known as "eclipse chasers" travel the world to see these rare astronomical events. Mammana adds it's best to experience the total solar eclipse with other people so you can see their reaction.

He says "there can be cheering, there can be wailing, there can be crying."

And adds "it can be frightening if you're alone because when light turns to darkness suddenly it could feel like something had gone horribly wrong with the universe."

"There can be cheering, there can be wailing, there can be crying..." Dennis Mammana

Image taken by Dennis Mammana shows watchers under a solar eclipse in Siberia in 2008.

Image taken by Dennis Mammana shows people gathering and watching a solar eclipse in Australia in 2012.

Image taken by Dennis Mammana in 2009 shows the shadow of the moon darkening the Earth’s atmosphere as it races from west to east.

Mammana says it's hard to find any other celestial event that compares but quickly adds that the northern lights are equal or slightly surpass the gaping-in-awe experience of the total solar eclipse.

If you want to experience the next total solar eclipse, you'll have to travel to northern Spain in 2026 and locations further north of that.

You can bet Mammana will be chasing after that one too.