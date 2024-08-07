Skateboarding

San Diego stoked after local skateboarders earn medals at 2024 Paris Olympics

San Diego was heavily represented in the men's park skateboarding event

By Christina Bravo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The men's park skateboarding finals concluded Wednesday in Paris and San Diego was heavily represented.

Encinitas' Tom Schaar is taking home the silver in skateboarding park. The 24-year-old earned a 92.23 on his second run, the highest of his three runs to take home his first Olympic medal.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Australia's Keegan Palmer, the defending champion from the Tokyo Games who was also born in San Diego, maintains his title with another gold win with a top score of 93.11. Brazil's Augusto Akio wins the bronze with 91.85.

Tate Carew, who went to Point Loma High School in San Diego, came in 5th place with a high score of 91.17.

A local skate shop owner opened up early on Wednesday to host a watch party for the men's park finals. NBC 7's Audra Stafford was there.

Carew's best friend Gavin Bottger, of Oceanside, did not advance past the preliminary round.

San Diegans were watching their locals from home, including the owner of Rose Street Skate Shop, Sean Kelling. Kelling said the local skateboarding community is tight and there is much admiration for those who made it to the national stage.

"If you got there, you did amazing. So, props to everyone who got involved," Kelling said. "These are some of the greatest athletes in the world and sometimes they still can’t land tricks. It’s hard. So, you know, the feeling of landing something is – you can’t take that, you can’t explain that, you can’t teach that until you actually do it. Even if it’s just learning how to ollie. That first ollie will set you off."

This article tagged under:

Skateboarding
