San Diego Sheriff's Increased Patrols Continue for Memorial Day

San Diego County sheriff's deputies Monday will wrap up increased patrols aimed at snaring impaired drivers during the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

"If you are caught driving impaired, you will go to jail," the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. "Driving under the influence doesn't just mean alcohol. It also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana."

So far this year, the department has arrested 362 people for impaired driving.

"If you do drink this holiday weekend, be sure to have a designated driver, ride-sharing service or taxi ready," the department added.

An impaired driving arrest and conviction can cost more than $15,000 in legal and court fees, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies are also looking for drivers and passengers who are not wearing a seat belt. This includes vehicles where children are not secured in child safety seats.

Funding for the impaired driving and seat belt patrols was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.