San Diego County sheriff's deputy charged for alleged excessive force, false report

A San Diego County sheriff's deputy has been charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly using excessive force on a man in pretrial custody and writing a false report in order to cover up what happened, it was announced Friday.

Jeremiah Manuyag Flores, 44, is accused of shoving the victim into the bench and walls of a holding cell last year, causing the man to suffer a head wound and a spinal injury that required surgery and led to months of hospitalization, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Flores was assigned to the Court Services Bureau at the San Diego Central Courthouse at the time. He has been with the sheriff's office since November of 2021 and a deputy sheriff since February of 2023, according to a statement released Friday afternoon by the sheriff's department.

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez said that following an investigation, Flores was placed on administrative assignment.

"The investigation led us to believe criminal actions occurred, and we presented the case to state and federal authorities," according to Martinez, who also said, "The actions described in this case are unacceptable."

On Aug. 29, Flores was escorting the victim, a 57-year-old man identified only as J.P., whose hands and legs were in chains.

At the open door of the holding cell, Flores allegedly shoved J.P. inside. The impact sent the victim to the ground and another deputy found him still on the ground in the same position more than two hours later, according to prosecutors.

After the incident, Flores allegedly claimed in a report that "no force was used," and violated sheriff's department policies by not preparing an official report or immediately reporting what happened to his supervisor, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Flores is charged in an indictment with deprivation of rights under color of law and falsification of records in a federal investigation. He pleaded not guilty to both counts during his initial court appearance on Friday.

Flores is out of custody on a $25,000 bond but must abide by conditions that include surrendering his passport and firearms.