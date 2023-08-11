Del Mar

San Diego Sheriffs Dept. asking for help finding missing Del Mar woman

By Renee Schmiedeberg

An up-close look at a San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) badge, as worn by a sheriff's deputy on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Ashley Matthews

San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and at-risk Del Mar woman who was last seen on Wednesday.

Anastasia Nikolaeva was last seen leaving her home around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stratford Ct.

Anastasia Nikolaeva went missing near her home in Del Mar on Aug. 9. (San Diego County Sheriff's Department)

She is known to hang out near the Del Mar Heights area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

If you see Ms. Nikolaeva, call the Sheriff's Dept. at 858-565-5200.

This article tagged under:

Del MarSan Diego County Sheriff's DepartmentMissing Woman
