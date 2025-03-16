San Diego Sheriff’s Department

Two arrested during underage drinking prevention operation in Encinitas

Throughout the day 34 adults were screened and a total of two adults purchased alcohol for the minor, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office and two minor decoys asked adults to buy alcohol in front of two liquor stores in a "Shoulder Tap Operation" in Encinitas, authorities said Sunday.

Sheriff's officials said two adults purchased alcohol for minors. The names of the two arrestees was not immediately available.

The penalty for distributing alcohol to a minor is a minimum fine of at least $1,000 and/or 24 hours of community service, according to officials.

"The Alcoholic Beverage Control conducts these compliance checks statewide to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a higher rate of drunken driving fatalities than the general adult population," the sheriff's office stated.

In July 2024, the SDSO received an APP grant in the amount of $75,000. Officials said the money was earmarked in communities patrolled by the sheriff's office to reduce alcohol-related crimes and to educate ABC licensed businesses.

Authorities urged anyone with information on licensed alcohol establishments providing alcohol to minors to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477 or the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Sheriff’s DepartmentCrime and CourtsEncinitas
