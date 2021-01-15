San Diego Sheriff's Department Searching for Shooting Suspect in Unincorporated Escondido

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who shot a man and left the scene Friday in unincorporated Escondido.

At around 11: 30 a.m. police received multiple calls about a shooting near the 28200 block of Meadow Glen Way. Once officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was found conscious and breathing and was taken to a nearby hospital, SDSO said.

Watch Commander: ⁦@SDSOSanMarcos⁩ Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred near Mountain Meadow Road & Meadow Glen Way in unincorporated Escondido. A shooting victim is being transported to the hospital. Suspect is at-large. pic.twitter.com/ebD8BGdWRi — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 15, 2021

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a silver Volkswagen SUV near Hidden Meadows Road. Police describe the suspect as a male, in his 40s with short gray hair and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is described as thin build, wearing a T-shirt.

SDSO says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Escondido police, California Highway Patrol and Border Patrol are all assisting in finding the possible suspect's vehicle.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

SDSO asks if someone spots the suspect, to please call 911.

No other information was available.

