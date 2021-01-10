San Diego Sheriff Looking for Missing Teen Last Seen in Santee

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a teen who was last seen in Santee.

SDSO said the teen was last seen in the 10000 block of Glendon Circle. Her name is Tarynn.

Police describe the teen as a 16-year-old with blond hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing her hair in a low ponytail, wearing a black pajama top with gray pants, and blue and white Vans checkered shoes. She was also seen carrying a black bag with polka dots.

WATCH COMMANDER: @SDSOSantee is looking for a missing 16 year-old girl, who was last seen in the 10000 block of Glendon Circle. Her name is Tarynn, she has blond hair, brown eyes and is wearing blue/white Vans checkered shoes. Please call 9-1-1 if you see her. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/zzMrrcX9yl — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 10, 2021

Police are asking the public if they see the teen to please call 911.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.