The city of San Diego is looking for someone to restore a longtime Balboa Park eatery that was last operational in 2017.

The Village Grill, a walk-up window dining area in the Spanish Village Art Center of Balboa Park, has sat vacant since it served its last customer in 2017. The city put out a call Tuesday for restaurateurs to bring back the long-closed establishment that was first constructed in 1973 -- and has not had an overhaul since.

"Each year, Balboa Park welcomes about 14 million visitors to not only explore the San Diego Zoo, museums, gardens, arts and culture but to also enjoy delicious food," said city Economic Development Director Christina Bibler. "We hope to receive proposals that will add to the unique culinary experiences offered in the park."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The 1,700-square-foot building includes a walk-up kitchen service counter, roll-down windows, a grill, an exhaust fan and a walk-in cooler/freezer. Additionally, there is an outdoor seating area with benches adjacent to the building.

The retired restaurant had a basic grab-and-go menu and was an affordable and fast option for families visiting the park. The city did not have many specifics on what they're looking for in a menu, but are seeking a business that will transform "the area into a "the building and the surrounding outdoor dining areas into an active and vibrant eating and drinking establishment."

Interested parties must submit a plan by 4 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2025, on how they will renovate, operate and maintain the property.

"I would encourage local businesses to pursue the opportunity to respond to the city's search for a new food and beverage vendor at the corner of Village Place and Old Globe Way," City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who represents District 3, which includes Balboa Park, said Monday. "Having a variety of dining options for every pocketbook will enhance the overall experience for visitors in Balboa Park."

When selecting a lessee, city staff will consider "experience and qualifications to operate a restaurant, financial capability, detailed operating plan and their proposed plans for renovations," a statement from the city said.

The exact terms of the lease will be negotiated after a proposal is selected.