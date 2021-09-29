San Diego Seeking Applicants for Arts and Culture Activity Funding

San Diego released guidelines Tuesday for two funding opportunities to support arts and culture activities, programming and projects taking place between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

Guidelines for the funding opportunities can be found online. at sandiego.gov/arts-culture/funding The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.

"The city's funding program helps to cultivate a dynamic, diverse, and inclusive arts and cultural ecosystem," said Jonathon Glus, executive director of the city's Commission for Arts and Culture. "Through investment in local organizations and the creative workforce they employ, we advance San Diego's economy and strengthen the arts, cultural and creative sectors."

The first of the funding opportunities is the Organizational Support Program, which is intended to provide general operational support to nonprofit arts and culture organizations for delivery of activities and programming that "positively impact San Diego's quality of life and tourism, and provide direct access and increased opportunities for excellence in culture and the arts," a statement from the city reads.

Creative Communities San Diego is the second funding source. It provides project support in San Diego neighborhoods that engage diverse communities in arts, culture and creativity, and that contribute to a more accessible and sustainable creative ecosystem. Projects produced by organizations that do not hold tax-exempt nonprofit status may be eligible to apply for funding using a fiscal sponsor.

Funding for OSP and CCSD comes from the Transient Occupancy Tax, a tax collected from visitors to San Diego who stay overnight in hotels, motels and other similar accommodations. The funding is for fiscal year 2023.

"With these opportunities, the city is seeking to invest in organizations and projects that take many artistic and cultural forms, from art exhibitions and performances to festivals, film screenings, and more," said Christine Jones, chief of civic art strategies for the Commission for Arts and Culture. "This funding will expand access to arts and cultural experiences for San Diego residents and visitors, and provide measurable impacts to sustain and support growth citywide."

Free online workshops and office hours are available to provide assistance to potential applicants.

The city is also looking for artists, cultural practitioners and arts field professionals from all disciplines and backgrounds throughout North America and Baja California to participate in the panel review process through an open call for panelists.

If selected, eligible individuals may be called to serve on the funding application review panels for the fiscal year 2023 funding cycle, and contribute to supporting the impact arts and culture organizations have throughout San Diego.

For more information about how to apply as a potential panelist, visit sandiego.gov/arts-culture/funding/panelists.