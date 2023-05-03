San Diego Seeing Increase in Road Rage Incidents: CHP

Road rage incidents are on the rise nationally and right here in San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says they typically begin with what they call “aggressive driving.”

“Somebody who is driving aggressively is driving in and out of traffic, slamming on brakes, making unsafe lane changes, following too closely, that type of stuff," CHP Sgt. Brian Pennings said. "It escalates into offending or upsetting another driver.”

Offending someone else isn’t always intentional, but once it happens, road rage is a common response.

This can and has escalated into the road rager threatening gun violence. In recent months, the San Diego City Attorney has secured five road-rage-related gun violence restraining orders for alleged road rage drivers. These civil orders stop someone from buying, possessing or using a gun and can stay in effect for up to five years.

Sgt. Pennings has seen his share of road rage incidents, including one that turned deadly for a driver at a stop light.

“He looked over and there was a driver of the vehicle who was a female," Pennings remembered. "She looked over at him, smiled, and he smiled back. Her boyfriend was reclined in the passenger seat. He leaned forward. He saw her engage with him with the smile, and as the light turned green, he pulled out a gun and shot and killed him.”

If you come across an angry driver, Pennings says to stay calm and don’t engage.

“You don't know who they are, you don't know what weapons they have," Pennings" he said. "You don't know what their state of mind is."

Pennings also recommends you call the police and let them know where you and the other driver are, and to keep plenty of space if you can and make sure you don’t drive home with them following you.

The city also has tips to avoid being the road rager. Those are to plan your travel to avoid feeling rushed or stressed, take breaks during long drives and try not to take things personally.