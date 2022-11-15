San Diego Scientist Developing Vaccine Targeting Opioid Epidemic

The deadly opioid epidemic has taken a major toll here in San Diego County. The San Diego County Prescription Drug Abuse Task Force and Meth Strike Force released their latest annual report card that shows 2021 was the deadliest year for drug overdose deaths.

Eight hundred and seventy-three people died from unintentional opioid overdoses. That's a 320% increase since 2017. And while that's sobering to hear, scientists at Scripps Research say they are working on a potential game-changer to address the epidemic.

Kim Janda, Ph.D., and his team at Scripps Research in La Jolla have developed vaccines targeting opioids, including synthetic ones like fentanyl.

One vaccine would be a series of shots, like we've had for COVID, for people who are trying to kick the habit. The other is a one-time shot for overdose victims.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The vaccines work in partnership with your immune system, training it to recognize heroin and fentanyl as invaders.

"The vaccines basically block the drug from getting into the brain, or the vaccines can draw the drug out of the brain. So it doesn't have the complexities involved with trying to basically alter the chemistry involved in the brain with these particular drugs of abuse,” explained Dr. Janda.

Nathan Smiddy, better known as Narcan Nate, is on a mission to reduce opioid overdoses.

He knows the allure, as well as the potentially deadly consequences, all too well after overdosing twice.

“It’s very euphoric, you know. When you do opioids, you have, it has a calmness about them," he explained.

Through classes and passing out the overdose-reversal drug naloxone or Narcan, Nate is on the front lines.

He’s fighting an epidemic that saw 873 die from unintentional overdoses last year in San Diego County. Eight hundred and fourteen were fentanyl-related, according to the county's Prescription Drug Abuse Task Force.

When asked if he could rewind the hands of time and take the vaccine, Nate replied, "No."

Noting an individual has to want to change their life on their own time.

He also wondered about the impact of long-term use.

Dr. Janda's studies have shown that vaccines can be used together with other addiction treatments, and she also notes they've been proven effective, without side effects in lab animal tests.

Dr, Janda is hoping to start clinical trials for people early next year, hoping to help put an end to the heartache families suffer from overdoses.

"Most people view addiction as a moral failure on the part of the individual versus, you know, brain disease," said Dr. Janda.

Several other research institutes across the country are also working on opioid and fentanyl vaccines.

When asked if the county was using or considering any of them, officials responded:

"The County does not comment on research studies but would welcome any new tool for addressing the opioid crisis. As you have previously reported, the County is actively committed to opioid treatment and prevention measures."