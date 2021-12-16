San Diego School Districts Warn of National TikTok Threat

Several local school districts are warning about a social media challenge promoting violence, or threats of violence that are said to take place in schools on Friday.

The San Dieguito, Sweetwater, Poway and Escondido school districts all say they're aware of a troubling post shared on TikTok. The post is referring to a safety threat being sent around schools in the U.S., including elementary schools.



The threat appears to be part of a national trend and did not originate in San Diego's school districts. The threat is not believed to be credible.

School districts gave out the following tips for parents concerning online school threats:

If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away, and if the threat is imminent, please call 911 immediately.

Talk to your child about the importance of letting you know when they learn of any threats of violence at school, and of not participating in or promoting any threats of violence.

Several school districts plan to have increase police presence on Friday as an added precaution.