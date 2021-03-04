FRee Car

San Diego Sailor and Family Drive Home in a Free Car

On Wednesday, Seaman's Apprentice Renz Michael Palaylay won a Hyundai Elantra and said he could not believe his good luck.

Farmers Insurance donated the car, in collaboration with Caliber Collision-Spring Valley and the Armed Services YMCA San Diego

Palaylay, who brought his wife and 23-month-old daughter with him to pick up the completely refurbished 2015 Hyundai, said he was speechless about the development and that he -- like most of us -- never wins these things.

The giveaway is part of the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

