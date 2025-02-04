Horse's death during San Diego Rodeo under investigation, Humane Society says

The San Diego Humane Society is investigating the death of a horse that took part in last month's rodeo at Petco Park.

The agency's law enforcement team is now in the final stages of their investigation to determine if "criminal intent or negligence played a role" into the death of the 16-year-old horse shortly after a saddle bronc event on Jan. 11, the humane society said in a statement on Facebook.

While the horse showed "no visible signs of injury during the event," the horse began shaking about 15 minutes after the competition, the SDHS said. Despite quick responses by an on-site vet and the humane society, the horse collapsed and died before any treatment was provided.

The San Diego Rodeo Alliance, which operates the rodeo, said the death was the result of an "unforeseeable medical event."

"The San Diego Rodeo has comprehensive measures in place to ensure animal safety and well-being, including pre-and-post event health screenings and constant veterinary oversight. Regrettably, a 16-year-old horse that was present at the rodeo passed away due to an unforeseeable medical event. The owner was made aware, and the horse was transported to a nearby facility for evaluation.

"As we follow our own, thorough and internal protocols for evaluating each event, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of animal care and welfare,” spokesperson Jed Pugsley said.

At last year's event -- the first-ever at Petco Park -- a 6-year-old horse was carted away in a livestock ambulance after crashing into a fence.

This year's death comes as animal activists continue to spar with rodeo organizers and rodeo proponents, who say the events are part of long-standing cultural traditions, over whether to restrict or outright ban rodeo events.

Proposals forwarded last year by City Councilmember Kent Lee to ban the rodeo or place restrictions on such events held within the city were unsuccessful.

The San Diego Humane Society told NBC 7 last year the organization was "deeply disappointed" that Petco Park plans to host a second rodeo.