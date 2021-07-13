San Diego Restaurants' Outdoor Dining Areas Given More Time to Satisfy Building Codes

San Diego restaurants will have more time to make sure their outdoor dining sections are up to code after the city decided to extend that deadline into Aug. 2.

Walk along any popular street in the city and you’ll have a great chance at seeing some of the many outdoor patios that were built over parking spaces and on streets over the last year. Al fresco dining was a lifeline to many restaurants during the height of the pandemic and lucky for small restaurant owners, eateries were given the OK to create outdoor patios as long as they had proper licenses.

“It was survival-bility,” Thomas Patterson, manager of North Park restaurant The Barn. “All the seats we have indoors, we were able to put out here. Our bartenders, our cooks, we were able to keep employed and keep the business going.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city issued more than 400 permits for businesses to expand their services into parking spaces and sidewalks. It was a crucial component in helping businesses survive since California imposed limited capacity for indoor services for months due to the pandemic.

Now, the City of San Diego wants to ensure those parklets are safe and satisfy building standard codes. Those who do not meet up to code could potentially face fines and have permits pulled altogether.

Top concerns on the city's radar include unpermitted structures, propane heaters under tents and wooden ceilings, businesses blocking red curbs along the sidewalk and businesses not conforming with their original issued permit.

The fire marshal is also looking for electrical issues, such as extension cords stretched over sidewalks and improperly wired lights, heaters, and even televisions.

The city initially said in May that staffers would be going door to door to businesses to inform and educate restaurant owners of upcoming code enforcement. That enforcement began Tuesday to ensure all violations would be corrected or removed.

Keeping the outdoor dining areas as a permanent fixture is under consideration, but discussions for that possibility remain ongoing.