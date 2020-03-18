San Diego Restaurants Offer Takeout, Delivery Options During Coronavirus Closures

As San Diego County restaurants close their dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic, many local eateries are offering takeout, delivery and drive-thru options.

Eater San Diego has put together a map of 38 local restaurants offering these options to customers through at least March 31. You can check out that map here. The locations span north, south, east and west parts of the county.

The restaurants include Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad, which, starting Wednesday, is offering a three-course family meal priced at $28. The menu will rotate; this is a joint effort between Jeune et Jolie and Campfire. The meals are available for pickup nightly between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Then there’s the locally-owned group of Vietnamese restaurants, Pho Ca Dao Restaurant, which is offering its full menu for curbside pickup and free delivery through DoorDash. Pho Ca Dao has locations in Mira Mesa, Rancho Bernardo, Poway and Mission Valley.

Over in Pacific Beach, Square Pizza Co. is offering curbside delivery to your car if you order by phone. This eatery also offers delivery options via GrubHub and UberEats.

Farmer’s Table La Mesa – and all of its locations in San Diego County – is offering 10% off all takeout orders now through March 31, with curbside pickup available by request.

Pop Pie Co. in University Heights (and sister eatery Stella Jean) are taking orders by phone, with curbside delivery available.

The Great Maple in Hillcrest is staying open for takeout and curbside pickup Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner service from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

International Smoke in San Diego’s North County is offering a to-go/delivery menu daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. that includes meal packages that feed four to eight people.

This is just a sampling of the restaurants included in Eater San Diego’s map. See the full guide, updated often, here.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.