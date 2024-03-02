San Diego Restaurant Week

Calling all foodies! San Diego Restaurant Week returns on Sunday

The food-centric event runs from Sunday, March 3 to Sunday, March 10

By Christina Bravo

San Diego foodies, rejoice! San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 21st year to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries.

The eight-day edible extravaganza, presented by the California Restaurant Associations, runs from Sunday, March 3 to Sunday, March 10.

No tickets are needed. Just make a reservation for one (or two or three, we won't judge) of the dozens of participating restaurants during this food-centric week and ask for the restaurant's hand-selected prix fixe menus.

The prix fixe offerings give gastronomes the chance to sample several courses from top San Diego County restaurants for a fraction of the price. There are both two-course lunch and three-course dinner menus available at both casual and 5-star restaurants, with prices starting at $20.

Reservations aren't always required but are strongly encouraged. Find a list of participating restaurants spanning the entire county here.

For every meal ordered during the week, $2 will be donated to Feeding San Diego, NBC 7's Shandel Menezes reports.

