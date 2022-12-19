San Diego Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings

The city of San Diego will begin distributing green Compost Bins in January.

The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings.

“This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.

The Department of Environmental Services stresses that the positive impact will be felt immediately.

“As soon as the material is picked up in the green container it is immediately going to our organic waste recycling facility here at Miramar Green where it is getting turned into finished Compost within about 40 days, so the impact is immediate,” DeLeon said.

Information regarding the details of the program is being rolled out.

“Two to three months before the household collection is going to start, they’re going to receive plenty of advanced notification from the city. They are going to receive mailers and they will have information on our website, and we are also offering free webinars and workshops for folks to attend,” DeLeon said.

According to the Department of Environmental Services, the program will come at no additional charge to San Diego residents.

The rollout is expected to be complete by mid-2023.