San Diego Residents Report Rise in Severe Cold/Flu-Like Virus

People across San Diego County are raising concerns about a new illness going around.

“I heard other people, just around the neighborhood, they were preparing teas and just making soups and things like that to help the immune system,” said one San Diego resident.

Some say the illness gives them stomach issues.

“My husband's daughter came down with a really bad stomach flu,” said another San Diego resident. “The school called and said that she had a stomach ache and had been throwing up."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

And others say their symptoms are respiratory. But one common thing people report is that it lingers longer than usual.

“After a few days, I’m surprised it's still lingering,” San Diego resident Maria Harris said.

We talked to Dr. Abisola Olulade and asked what was happening.

“We've had unseasonably cold weather this time of year,” said Abisola Olulade, MD, chief impact officer at Sharp Rees-Stealy. “So that could be one of the theories as to why more people are inside, and they're huddling together. And so that always causes the viruses to spread and circulate."

She said it's not a new virus, but simply part of the effects of the winter season.

“COVID has taken a lot of spotlights, but there are other viruses that are circulating, and it's actually not unusual for this time of year,” said Dr. Olulade.

The percentage of emergency room visits for influenza-like symptoms has been noticeably higher this winter season, according to county data. But Olulade said she doesn't believe any of these infections are more potent. Instead, it could be that COVID has heightened health-related anxiety.

“Anytime we start feeling a little itch in the throat or coughing, we think, ‘Is it COVID? Do a COVID test,’ but it's true there are so many other viruses we forget about,’ said one San Diego resident.

Olulade said the best way to prevent a long case of any illness is to make sure you're staying healthy.

“So it's important that you exercise, try to get sleep, try to reduce stress as much as you can,” said Olulade.