Saddening, heartbreaking, and tragic: That’s how Scott Santarosa who is a priest at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish described the situation at the U.S.—Mexico border right now.

"We are really here because we need to put our faith into action," said Father Santarosa.

Fear and misinformation continue to lead many to the border, NBC 7's Amber Frias reports.

"We pray for just and humane immigration reform within the walls of our church, but I feel we have an obligation to put our faith into action and to put our bodies where our hearts are and our hearts are here with migrants – with people who seek asylum. Once you hear their stories, your heart is moved," Father Santarosa said.

Title 42 is a COVID-era policy put in place during the pandemic.

Supporters of the policy say it helps control migration at the U.S.—Mexico border.

The prayers come just as people face even more dangers near the border.

In Brownsville, Texas, a driver killed eight people and injured at least 10 others after plowing an SUV into a group believed to be migrants on Sunday.

As Title 42 ends in five days, nonprofit Casa Familiar's resources are stretched thin, NBC 7's Shandel Menezes reports.

There is an ongoing investigation into if whether it was an accident or intentional.

Father Santarosa called it a tragic situation.

"It’s simply horrific and it is all the more reason why we have to be here today. When we planned this event we had no idea that would happen and the fact that it did happen makes it all the more important that we put our bodies out here and pray for our country, that we really have a heart that is not gonna demonize the migrant," Father Santarosa said.

As people look for answers in the days before Title 42 ends, Father Santarosa said he hopes everyone comes together to find a solution.

"We hope that our little drop in the bucket reverberates and causes something bigger," Father Santarosa said.

Reinforcements are headed to San Diego's southern border, NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.