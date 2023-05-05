San Diego Residents Line Intersections to Rally For, Against Implementing SB 10

Some San Diegans are worried California Senate Bill 10 (SB 10) will increase density, while also diminishing parking spaces in their neighborhoods. However, others say it is necessary to address the housing crisis and create homes that people can afford to live in.

Opinions on both sides of the debate were heard during two planned, separate rallies at the intersection of University Avenue and Normal Street in Hillcrest on Saturday. There were also rallies held in Clairemont Mesa, University City, North Park, Normal Heights and the College Area.

The Case in Support of SB 10

Those who are in support of implementing SB 10, like Ryan Darsey, told NBC 7 it could be used as yet another tool when it comes to creating more homes in San Diego.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"San Diego has an affordable housing crisis, you know," said Darsey. "We have teachers, nurses, firefighters that work in our city, but can't afford to live in our city."

Darsey is one of those people. He said he would love to live in San Diego, no matter what it looks like.

"I would love to live in one of the high-rises," he said. "As long as its affordable, it doesn't really matter to me."

The Case Against SB 10

But people, like Diane Fitts, who are not in support of implementing SB 10, said adding high-density housing in places like Clairemont wouldn't be a good option because of its effects on single-family home neighborhoods.

"It will be made more chaotic, more urban," Fitts told NBC 7. "This is suburbia. This is not an urban center here."

She is concerned about a handful of things including traffic through the area, prices of both new homes and rentals, as well as city infrastructure. Gary Kent is also familiar with the Clairemont neighborhood and said SB 10 would have a big impact on its feel.

"The single-family quiet neighborhood would be gone and instead it would be packed," said Kent. "No parking, noisy, etc. It just, its different."

From Darsey's perspective, adding more homes and more people, would create a more diverse neighborhood.

"I think when you have more neighbors, more diversity, that strengthens neighborhood character," said Darsey. "That's what neighborhood character should be."

How Would SB 10 Change San Diego?

SB 10, signed into law in 2021, in part allows local governments the authority to zone up to 10 residential units in certain “transit-rich areas” or “urban infill sites."

“Well, consider this: If you tear down a house and put in a multi-story apartment with no landscaping, no parking, no trees, how is that good for our climate? The impact will be horrible,” Mission Hills resident Patty Ducey-Brooks said.

Under the City of San Diego's Housing Action package 2.0, there are plans to implement SB 10 locally. On the webpage for the package, it reads in part, "the Housing Action Package 2.0 aims to implement state law to allow the construction of more new homes near transit, provide protections to existing residents and increase the supply of land available for new home development."

The city is in the process of updating community plans in the Barrio Logan, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, University and Uptown (meaning the Mission Hills/Hillcrest area) neighborhoods.