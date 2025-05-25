San Diego Resident relives experience escaping jet crash scene

Memorial Day weekend is one of trying to return to normalcy for some families in the Tierrasanta neighborhood.

The community was rocked by a plane crash on Thursday morning.

At 3:47 a.m. on May 22, 2025, a Cessna 550 jet crashed into a home on the corner of Salmon & Sample Street shortly after hitting powerlines while on its way to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash that killed the six people onboard the plane.

On Sunday families are reliving what they experienced as Memorial Day approaches.

“When we got up it was like all orange. Like just all orange,” Kris Edwards said.

The Edwards family safely evacuated before returning home on Saturday.

The Edwards family is thinking about the meaning of Memorial Day as it approaches.

“It’s the sacrifice of what our veterans have done for us,” Edwards said.

This Memorial Day will be spent thinking about the sacrifices of veterans but also those impacted by Thursday’s plane crash.

“I think it’ll be a lot quieter because of the circumstances that happened. We have a military community that really sacrifices a lot then to have this happen before a holiday where we kind of celebrate that sacrifice,” Edwards said.