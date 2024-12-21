San Diego Rescue Mission feeds city's homeless for Christmas, offer other resources

The San Diego Rescue Mission will host a Christmas meal Saturday for San Diegans experiencing homelessness, living in unstable conditions or who are low-income.

The meal is from 1-3 p.m. at the 120 Elm St. homeless shelter in Bankers Hill and will be able to feed around 1,000 people. Hot showers and haircuts will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"This Christmas, we open our doors and hearts to our neighbors who are facing unimaginable challenges," said Donnie Dee, president and CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission. "The holiday season can be especially painful for those experiencing homelessness or hunger, but it also offers us an opportunity to show them they are not alone or forgotten.

"Through the simple act of sharing a warm meal, offering a place of refuge, and extending kindness, we can bring comfort and dignity to those who need it most."

In addition to the meal, guests will be offered free backpacks, hygiene supplies and other essentials, pet care, medical services and transportation assistance through the Rescue Mission's "HOPE" vans from the city's O and B safe camping sites from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In 2024, the San Diego Rescue Mission gave 1,774 people immediate shelter, supported 331 people in securing permanent housing, and celebrated a record 160 graduates from its year-long Mission Academy Residential Program, a statement from the nonprofit read.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.sdrescue.org.