San Diego Rescue Mission Expands Services to North County

The San Diego Rescue Mission has partnered Bread of Life Rescue Mission, a staple in the Oceanside community, and with that, they’ve united as one to address the needs of those experiencing homelessness in North County, San Diego.

“The idea is if we can align ourselves with other organizations that are doing the same thing that we’re doing, with the same approach then we get bigger and stronger as a strategy and ultimately get people off the streets faster,” explained Donnie Dee, CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission.

There are more than 60 volunteers and staff members who make this effort possible each week in Oceanside.

At the Bread of Life location, there are many services, including a kitchen where hot meals are made and given out.

A computer lab and volunteers to help with creating a resume to help find employment.

Also, life skills classes.

There’s also a food bank, food provided by Feeding San Diego and the San Diego Food Bank, where boxes of food are given out throughout the week to anyone who needs it.

“What we’ve realized is that we don’t really have a homeless issue, we have a hopeless issue. We have people who have just quit and given up. Until we become their friend and they build trust in us, we can’t get to the heart of the matter, we can’t really understand what’s gotten them to where they’re at. Each person has a different story and we can’t put them in a box. It does take time,” explained Tim Yzaguirre, Executive Director with Bread of Life Rescue.

For more information on services provided and food pick-up days and times: https://northcoastcommunityservice.org/organization/bread-of-life/

San Diego Rescue Mission: https://www.sdrescue.org/