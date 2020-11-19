San Diego Rescue Mission Continuing With Thanksgiving Tradition

One San Diego-based non-profit organization that has served the community for decades is continuing with its annual Thanksgiving tradition this year to make sure no one goes hungry on the day of gratitude.

San Diego Rescue Mission will be serving its yearly Thanksgiving meal to those in need and to keep everyone safe in the midst of the pandemic, this year's event will look different than years' past.

The Rescue Mission worked closely with public health authorities to be able to hold the Saturday event in compliance with the state's public health order. About 125 volunteers will help execute the non-profit's yearly tradition.

The beautiful turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing and pumpkin pie will still be served, but like many other events and gatherings, it will all be outside.

Pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals will be handed out and people will have the option to enjoy their meal in the open-air parking structure or take their meal with them on the go.

They’ll also be able to pick up some supplies, like blankets and socks.

This event was important for volunteers and organizers to still put on this year., especially in this day and age of hardship brought by the pandemic.

“What I’m seeing with my own eyes is that the number of people living on the streets has increased," said Donnie Dee, CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission. "It’s increased significantly, you see that downtown. If you spend any time walking around downtown, there are more people sleeping on the sidewalk and that breaks our hearts."

The organization has served the community for 65 years and has evolved and grown since. Someone who is experiencing homelessness can reach out and get services and assistance through a 12-month program.

For more information and to learn how you can get involved, click here.