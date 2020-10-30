San Diego Recreation Centers to Pass Out Candy for Halloween

More than a dozen San Diego city recreation centers will offer up some Halloween fun for children this year with free candy distributions.

Kids are encouraged to don their costume and get into the Halloween spirit Friday and Saturday to receive some sweet treats, as well as the possibility of a “scary surprise or two,” the city said. (After all, what’s a treat without a trick?)

The participating locations will offer a free bag of candy to children via walk-up and some sites are offering a drive-up option. The following recreation centers will take part in the candy distribution:

Friday

Adams Recreation Center (drive-up): 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Balboa Park/Morley Field (drive-up): 4 to 6 p.m.

Cesar Chavez: 12 to 3 p.m.

Golden Hill (drive-up): 12 to 1 p.m.

Linda Vista (drive-up): 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr.: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Memorial: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery Waller (drive-up): 5 to 8 p.m.

Mountain View: 6 to 7 p.m.

Paradise Hills: 4 to 6 p.m.

San Ysidro (drive-up): 12 to 3 p.m.

Serra Mesa (drive-up): 7 to 8 p.m.

Saturday

Hourglass (drive-up): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ocean Beach (drive-up): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Bay (drive-up): 1 to 3 p.m.

Therapeutic Recreation Services (drive-up): 3 to 5 p.m.

All attendants are required to maintain social distancing and wear facial coverings while at the distribution sites.