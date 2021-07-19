San Diego parks and recreation

San Diego Recreation Center Hours Expand

Life in San Diego is returning to normal with additional access to community facilities and programs starting this week

By Katie Lane

The Adams Recreation Center on Adams Avenue in San Diego.
SanDiego.gov

Get ready for longer days at the Balboa Park Activity Center, the return of classes at Civic Dance Arts and new outdoor children's programming at City Heights Recreation Center.

The

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

San Diego Parks and Recreation Department is increasing hours at local recreation centers beginning Monday.

Local

news 12 hours ago

The New NBC 7 San Diego Local News and Weather App Is Live!

San Diego Comic-Con 1 hour ago

Comic Lovers Assemble! San Diego Residents Build a Comic-Con Shrine

The latest expansion in hours brings the majority of these centers back to their normal hours from before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted operations last year.

In addition to expanded hours, more recreational programming has been made available for people to enjoy.  

The director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Andy Fields, said he is excited to provide people of all ages additional services and activities at the local centers.

“After more than a year of lockdown, it’s important for kids and adults to go outside, get some exercise and enjoy a day in their local park,” he said.

For more information on available activities and individual locations' hours, you can visit San Diego’s online list of recreation centers.

Residents are encouraged to call their recreation centers directly for specific updates.

Interested in a specific program? You can find more information and register for classes or activities, on the Parks and Recreation Department’s registration platform

This article tagged under:

San Diego parks and recreationRecreationprogramming
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us