San Diego Recreation Center Hours Expand

Get ready for longer days at the Balboa Park Activity Center, the return of classes at Civic Dance Arts and new outdoor children's programming at City Heights Recreation Center.

The

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

San Diego Parks and Recreation Department is increasing hours at local recreation centers beginning Monday.

The latest expansion in hours brings the majority of these centers back to their normal hours from before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted operations last year.

In addition to expanded hours, more recreational programming has been made available for people to enjoy.

The director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Andy Fields, said he is excited to provide people of all ages additional services and activities at the local centers.

“After more than a year of lockdown, it’s important for kids and adults to go outside, get some exercise and enjoy a day in their local park,” he said.

For more information on available activities and individual locations' hours, you can visit San Diego’s online list of recreation centers.

Residents are encouraged to call their recreation centers directly for specific updates.

Interested in a specific program? You can find more information and register for classes or activities, on the Parks and Recreation Department’s registration platform.