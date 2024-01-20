San Diego rain escalates pothole and safety concerns for drivers

A city survey released this week found most of San Diego's roads are rated below industry standards and are in dire need of repairs. The wet weather is causing even more damage on the roads.

Potholes, which can sometimes be mistaken for puddles, can cause the most trouble at night because it's harder to see them.

“You kind of have to tend to veer around them because they’re so deep you might hurt your tire,” driver Haunani Bautista said.

Many potholes appear after it rains because the water seeps into cracks on the road, causing the asphalt to fail.

“It messes up our cars. If we hit a pothole, we could lose control, and maybe hit a pedestrian. It’s just not safe,” driver Bonnie Burtrum said.

Some San Diegan drivers can tell you exactly where potholes are in the city.

“I notice Convoy, Clairmont, Balboa area, I see those all the time and they’re really, really bad,” John Pejman, manager at Qwick Auto Center, said.

NBC 7's Dana Williams looks at some of the worst roads in the San Diego's District 2, which includes Point Loma and Clairemont.

Rainy days keeps Qwick Auto Center very busy.

“Potholes are a big issue in San Diego. I don’t know what it is, but the roads can’t handle them very well, so we have a lot of customers coming in with damaged wheels, damaged tires,” Pejman said.

He said repairing or replacing is not just inconvenient but often costly.

“The rim itself, anywhere from $200, $300, 400 dollars, some of them cannot even be repaired and we have to actually replace them, which has to come from the manufacturer, which gets into the $500, $600, $700 or $800 dollar range,” Pejman said.

He knows because he recently replaced his rim and tire after they were damaged by a pothole.

He filed a claim with the city and was reimbursed for his expenses, but some drivers said more needs to be done.

“Not just fix the potholes, but fix the road because the potholes just break up and make a mess,” Burtrum said.

According to the city’s assessment, it will take $1.9 billion to get San Diego roads back on track in the next 10 years. Meanwhile, watch for the road hazards in this weekend’s rain.

The city has developed a five-year plan that shows which streets would be paved in the next five fiscal years, if the city receives the funding they’ve requested. You can find that map here.

For the first time in seven years, the City of San Diego has completed an assessment of every paved street across the city, but what the report reveals isn’t good. NBC 7’s Shellye Leggett has more on what the city has planned moving forward.