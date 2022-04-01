San Diego Radio Host Broadcasts from His Closet for Listeners in Ukraine

Some people send money. Some send goods. Others show their support for Ukraine on social media.

Then there are a handful of radio hosts who are lending their voices on WTWW out of Tennessee. Their broadcasts can be heard around the world via a powerful short-wave radio transmitter.

“The station can be heard here in California. It can be heard in Europe,” said long-time San Diego radio host Dave Mason.

Mason has a regular classic rock-n-roll show Tuesday nights on WTWW, which is short for “We Transmit Worldwide”. He records it in his home, sends it digitally to the station in Tennessee, and WTWW sends it around the globe.

“Thousands of miles away in Ukraine,” smiled Mason. “One of the goals of what we’re trying to do here is to keep people inspired, to keep people happy.”

Mason and the other broadcasters have turned their talents to focus on the people in Ukraine who can listen on short-wave radios.

“They’re looking to us for hope,” said Mason. “They’re at home. They’re in bunkers…. They’re in bombed-out buildings.”

Many of you know Dave Mason from San Diego-area radio. However, his voice is now reaching into Ukraine with a message that’s beyond rock-n-roll. @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/rLtBOUBpOq — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) April 1, 2022

It’s still a typical radio show, broadcasting music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

“They don’t need to hear the news 24/7. They know what’s going on,” explained Mason.

However, WTWW also started broadcasting recorded messages of support for Ukrainians from people who call the station at 1-833-390-5085. Most are in English. Some are in Ukrainian. Some are in Russian.

“It’s phenomenal. It gives you a great feeling. It’s good for your heart,” said Mason.

Mason said they’ll keep playing the messages and targeting people in Ukraine as long as they are listening.

“We’d love to see it end tomorrow and until it does, we’re going to be here with hope.”